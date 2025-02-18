SOUTH AFRICA : Infrastructure Development in Africa's Energy Sector: Opportunities for Growth and Investment

18 Février 2025

LIBREVILLE, February 18 (Infosplusgabon) - Africa's energy sector presents significant opportunities for investment and growth through targeted infrastructure development. Despite the continent's abundant hydrocarbon resources, inadequate infrastructure has historically impeded efficient extraction, processing and distribution. Addressing these gaps can unlock substantial economic potential and meet the rising energy demands both within Africa and globally.

As Africa continues to prioritize energy infrastructure development, this year’s Africa Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town - will serve as a critical platform for investors, policymakers and industry leaders to explore opportunities in oil and gas pipelines, storage facilities and gas-to-power projects. Discussions at AEW 2025 will highlight successful infrastructure projects, showcase emerging investment prospects and address challenges in financing and implementation.

Pipeline Infrastructure

One critical area for investment is the development of extensive pipeline networks. These pipelines are essential for transporting crude oil and natural gas from production sites to refineries and export terminals. The proposed Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline aims to transport approximately 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually from Nigeria through to Morocco and onto Europe, traversing 13 African countries. The $25 billion, 5,600-km project is poised to enhance energy security and foster economic integration across the region, with the potential to create jobs, boost industrialization and provide a stable gas supply for domestic consumption and export, strengthening Africa’s role in the global energy market.

Liquefied Natural Gas Facilities

Investing in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities is another promising avenue. These facilities enable the processing and export of natural gas, catering to global markets with high energy demands. Countries like Mozambique, the Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Tanzania are advancing large-scale LNG projects to capitalize on their substantial gas reserves. For example, Tanzania's LNG Liquefaction Plant, estimated at $30 billion, is set to position the country as a key player in the global LNG market.

Refining Capacity Enhancement

Africa's limited refining capacity often necessitates the import of refined petroleum products, leading to economic inefficiencies. Investments in modernizing and expanding existing refineries, as well as constructing new ones, are crucial. Such developments would not only meet domestic demand, but also create export opportunities. Angola is in the process of developing three new oil refineries, which will collectively increase domestic refining capacity to 400,000 barrels per day and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Storage and Distribution Networks

Robust storage facilities and distribution networks are vital for maintaining energy supply stability. Investing in these areas ensures that oil and gas products are efficiently stored and transported to end-users, minimizing losses and meeting market demands. Enhanced storage capacity also provides a buffer against market fluctuations, contributing to energy security. South Africa’s Richards Bay III project – a $6 million initiative involving the construction of an oil storage facility – aims to enhance South Africa's energy storage capacity and improve supply stability. Additionally, South Africa is experiencing significant growth in its LPG industry, driven by new distribution hubs and rising electricity prices. Companies like Petredec have announced the establishment of the country's first rail-supplied LPG project, aiming to make LPG a more accessible and cost-effective energy alternative.

Power Generation and Electrification

Leveraging natural gas for power generation offers a dual benefit: monetizing gas resources and addressing electricity deficits. Investments in gas-fired power plants and associated transmission infrastructure can significantly improve electrification rates across the continent. Mozambique’s Temane gas-to-power project is set to commence operations in 2025, leveraging gas from the Pande and Temane fields to produce 450 MW of affordable power for the state utility.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy.

