Mo Ibrahim Foundation warns against violent elections in Africa

31 Octobre 2020

Nairobi, Kenya, October 31 (Infosplusgabon) - The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, an African governance organisation which rewards retired former leaders, has expressed concern at the growing extent of electoral violence in Africa.

"Our continent is undergoing an unusually busy election time. There have already been too many reports of violence against peaceful demonstrators or detention of political opponents," the Foundation said in a statement here Friday.

In Zanzibar, an opposition leader was arrested this week during an advance voting in the coastal region. Opposition political party, ACT Wazalendo, said three local residents were killed during the violence.

In Cote d'Ivoire, at least 18 people have been killed in violent electoral campaigns since August 2020, according to human rights bodies.

The campaigns in Cote d'Ivoire have been marred by acts of violence and infringements on fundamental freedoms ahead of the polls on 31 October.

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa, said clashes in Côte d’Ivoire between supporters of the president’s party and supporters of the opposition parties had led to at least 18 deaths.

She said there were numerous injuries since August, which had contributed to an increasingly tense and volatile atmosphere ahead of Saturday’s vote.

"The authorities must ensure that the human rights of all people are protected, no matter their political affiliations, before, during and after the elections," she said.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation regretted Africa's democratic gains over the past two decades were being rolled back across too many countries.

"This is unacceptable. While the world is preoccupied with the fight to control the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of Africa's political leaders feel they can act with impunity and trample over the rights of their fellow citizens,” the Foundation said.

Election processes should be clarified and agreed before elections, and where disputes arise these should be settled in courts not on streets.

"We call on all parties to respect the rights and dignity of all citizens and resolve their differences through constructive and open dialogue," the Foundation said in a statement jointly issued together with its prize winners.

