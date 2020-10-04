Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Gambia confirms Congo and Guinea friendlies

Imprimer PDF

04 Octobre 2020

Banjul, Gambia, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) have announced two friendly matches against Congo and Guinea in Portugal.

 

The Scorpions will make use of the two friendlies to prepare for Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, scheduled to resume next November, as Gambia takes on joint Group D leaders Gabon in a double header.

 

Gambia will play Congo on 9 October, before facing Guinea four days later in the southern Portuguese city of Algarve.

 

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has named a provisional squad of 40 players, that will be trimmed to 26 for the two matches.

 

Leeds United's Cody Drameh, Noah Sonko Sundberg of FK Östersunds and Austria Wien's Maudo Jarjue make the Belgian coach’s list.

 

Full Squad

 

Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland).

 

Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (Unattached), Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway), Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds, Sweden), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium), Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway), Mohammed Mbye (IFÖ Bromölla IF, Sweden), Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria), Cody Drameh (Leeds United, England), Saidy Janko (FC Porto, Portugal), Sulayman Bojang (Sarpsborg 08, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (CasaSports, Senegal), Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark).

 

Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta), Sulayman Marreh (KAA Gent, Belgium), Yusupha Bobb (Unattached), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers, England), Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland), Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia)

 

Forwards: Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium), Ebrima Colley (Atalanta Bergamo, Italy), Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy), Musa Juwara (FC Bologna, Italy), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Steve Trawally (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal), Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Alasanna Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark), Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)

 

 

FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/AZS/GABON2020

 

© Copyright  Infosplusgabon

Newsflash

Les articles  diffusés  sur Infosplusgabon  attirent  de  plus en plus de  lecteurs avisés

Chers internautes.  Nous  sommes  passés  depuis le  lundi 28  septembre 2020  de  6 000 visiteurs à plus de  17 000 visiteurs, par jour au minimum,  ce vendredi  2 octobre 2020, comme  l'indique  le  compteur de  visites en page d'accueil.  Une avancée remarquable, fruit de  notre engagement à  vous délivrer une  information  juste et équilibrée. Les articles d'excellente qualité  rédactionnelle  vous  sont  rédigés afin que vous obteniez des  informations de  proximité et  recoupées.  Ces articles  sont diffusés  gratuitement  et  bénévolement,  et  sans  publicité. Les informations  africaines et  celles du  reste du  monde de  votre agence de  presse en  ligne Infosplusgabon  vous parviennent  en  trois langues  (Français, Anglais,  Portugais ). Pour soutenir nos  efforts, nous  vous  invitons à  vous abonner à  notre  newsletter   via redaction@infosplusgabon.com ou à  nous  soutenir financièrement  via des contributions  paypal sur l'adresse  ak.lawson@yahoo.fr.   Ou encore via le compte bancaire  INFOSPLUSGABON domicilié à la Banque  Internationale  pour  le Commerce  et l'Industrie du Gabon (BICIG).

Adresse bancaire : Avenue du Colonel PARANT. PO Box 2241  Libreville - GABON. CODE  IBAN : GA21 4000 1090 7340 2044 0005 477 - Code Swift : BICIGALXXXX -  Numero de  Compte 40204400054  Banque  Code Banque : 40001-  Code Agence : 09073. Clé  77.

CONTACTEZ nous : Le siège de l’Agence de  presse en  ligne  Infosplusgabon se trouve à Libreville, au Gabon. Vous pouvez nous joindre à tout moment au (241) 066066291   ( WhatsApp)  ou au (241) 077843371. Et par email 24h/24 : redaction@infosplusgabon.com, contact@infosplusgabon.com et berp8483@hotmail.com.

Merci  pour  votre  soutien !

 

La  rédaction

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top