Gambia confirms Congo and Guinea friendlies

04 Octobre 2020
Banjul, Gambia, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) have announced two friendly matches against Congo and Guinea in Portugal.
The Scorpions will make use of the two friendlies to prepare for Total Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 qualifiers, scheduled to resume next November, as Gambia takes on joint Group D leaders Gabon in a double header.
Gambia will play Congo on 9 October, before facing Guinea four days later in the southern Portuguese city of Algarve.
Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet has named a provisional squad of 40 players, that will be trimmed to 26 for the two matches.
Leeds United's Cody Drameh, Noah Sonko Sundberg of FK Östersunds and Austria Wien's Maudo Jarjue make the Belgian coach’s list.
Full Squad
Goalkeepers: Modou Jobe (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Sheikh Sibi (Virtus Verona, Italy), Baboucarr Gaye (Rot Weiss Koblenz, Germany), Salifu Senghore (FC Lahti, Finland).
Defenders: Pa Modou Jagne (Unattached), Robin Utseth Björnholm-Jatta (Stjördals Blink IL, Norway), Noah Sonko Sundberg (FK Östersunds, Sweden), Omar Colley (Sampdoria, Italy), Buba Sanneh (Anderlecht, Belgium), Sheriff Sinyan (Molde FK, Norway), Mohammed Mbye (IFÖ Bromölla IF, Sweden), Maudo Jarjué (Austria Wien, Austria), Cody Drameh (Leeds United, England), Saidy Janko (FC Porto, Portugal), Sulayman Bojang (Sarpsborg 08, Norway), Ngine Faye Njie (CasaSports, Senegal), Dawda Ngum (BK Bronshoj, Denmark).
Midfielders: Ebrima Sohna (FC Mosta, Malta), Sulayman Marreh (KAA Gent, Belgium), Yusupha Bobb (Unattached), Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers, England), Alasana Manneh (Gornik Zabrze, Poland), Sainey Njie (DAC Dunajská Streda, Slovakia)
Forwards: Ablie Jallow (RFC Seraing, Belgium), Ebrima Colley (Atalanta Bergamo, Italy), Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy), Musa Juwara (FC Bologna, Italy), Modou Barrow (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, South Korea), Steve Trawally (Al-Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Lamin Jallow (Salernitana, Italy), Kalifa Manneh (Catania, Italy), Adama Jammeh (Etoile du Sahel, Tunisia), Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal), Abdoulie Sanyang (Beerschot, Belgium), Assan Ceesay (FC Zürich, Switzerland), Muhammed Badamosi (FUS Rabat, Morocco), Alasanna Jatta (Viborg FF, Denmark), Nuha Marong Krubally (Granada, Spain), Ali Sowe (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria), Dembo Darboe (FC Shkupi, North Macedonia)
