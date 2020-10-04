Tanzania: Yanga part ways with Coach Krmpotic after on 37 days

04 Octobre 2020

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - Tanzanian giants, Young Africans, have parted ways with Serbian coach, Zlatko Krmpotic, after only 37 days in charge, the club has confirmed.

Yanga, as they are nicknamed, announced the decision few hours after their 3-0 victory over Coastal Union on Saturday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam, courtesy of strikes from Carlos Carlinhos, Haruna Niyonzima and Yacouba Sogne.

“Young Africans Sports Club here informs its fans, members and stakeholders that it has reached a mutual agreement to terminate its relationship with its head coach, Zlatko Krmpotic,” a statement signed by Acting General Secretary, Simon Patrick, said.

The former APR, Zesco United and Polokwane City trainer becomes the first coaching casualty of the current Tanzanian top flight season.

Krmpotic was in charge for only five games in the domestic league, winning four and drawing the other, as Yanga sit atop the standings.

The Club is expected to make an announcement in the coming days on the technical direction of the club.

