Coronavirus: 45 deaths, 2,500 contaminations recorded in Tunisia in 48 hours

04 Octobre 2020
Tunis, Tunisia, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) – The Coronavirus curve is rising dangerously in Tunisia where 45 deaths and 2,509 new contaminations were recorded in the last two days, according to the Health ministry.
The figures vault to 321 the overall number of deaths and 22,230 that of contaminations reported since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said in a communiqué on Sunday.
Presently, 1,139 patients affected are hospitalised, including 116 admitted in intensive health care and 45 under artificial respirators.
Alarmed by the rise in contamination, Prime Minister Hicham Mechichi announced a series of measures to stop the spread of the virus.
The measures, which will last two weeks, imposes the obligatory wearing of protection masks in public places in addition to the ban on gatherings and cultural, sports, politic and scientific activities.
Mechichi warned that offenders will have businesses closed.
Within the regions, the governors have been ordered to take similar measures, with the possibility of imposing a curfew, depending on the gravity of the situation.
