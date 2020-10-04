Rwanda ex-minister faces corruption charges

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
Kigali, Rwanda, October 4 (Infosplusgsbon) - Rwanda Public Prosecution Authority on Friday confirmed the arrest of former minister of education and head of several Government agencies, Dr Daphrose Gahakwa, on corruption charges.
Gahakwa is accused of "wrongful exercise of public service" for the alleged mismanagement of public funds, judicial reports said.
The prosecution authority declined to provide more details on the charge but said the former minister is being questioned over corruption-related allegations.
Gahakwa was removed from the position of Deputy Director General of Rwanda Agricultural Board (RAB) in 2018 by order of the Prime Minister.
