Three killed in armed attack in northwest Burkina Faso

04 Octobre 2020

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Octobre 4 (Infosplusgabon) - Three people were killed on Thursday in an armed attack in the commune of Kombori, Kossi province of northwestern Burkina Faso, media reported on Friday.

According to the Information Agency of Burkina Faso (AIB), armed individuals invaded Konna village, located 7 km from the rural commune of Kombori (Kossi Province).

"Three people, including a woman, were killed. Numerous material damages were also recorded, including burnt houses and granaries", the AIB said.

The attackers also took away animals and cigarette cartons, according to the same source.

