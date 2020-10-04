Three killed in armed attack in northwest Burkina Faso

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
04 Octobre 2020
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Octobre 4 (Infosplusgabon) - Three people were killed on Thursday in an armed attack in the commune of Kombori, Kossi province of northwestern Burkina Faso, media reported on Friday.
According to the Information Agency of Burkina Faso (AIB), armed individuals invaded Konna village, located 7 km from the rural commune of Kombori (Kossi Province).
"Three people, including a woman, were killed. Numerous material damages were also recorded, including burnt houses and granaries", the AIB said.
The attackers also took away animals and cigarette cartons, according to the same source.
FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/AZS/GABON2020
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Newsflash
|
Votre journal Infosplusgabon du 15 décembre 2020 en kiosque numérique !
AU SOMMAIRE
Economie
►Dévalorisation et guerre des devises à l’ère de la Covid-19 (Pages 3)
► Cours de change du franc CFA d'Afrique centrale (Page 4)
► Flambée de l’opération financière d’introduction en bourse d’Airbnb (Pages 4)
Education
► L’UNESCO redynamise les comités nationaux de ses programmes scientifiques (Page 5)
Santé
►L’Iboga, les autres drogues et leurs effets (Pages 6-7-8-9-10)
► Covid-19: Les annonces flagrantes en France des chiffres sur les décès dus au Covid-19 (Page 11)
Formation
►Dossier : Les métiers de la Communication et leurs débouchés (Page 12/ suite et fin).