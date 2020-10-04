Coronavirus: Tunisian journalists demand 'teleworking' to avoid infection

04 Octobre 2020

Tunis, Tunisia, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - The National Union of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) on Friday reiterated its call to allow journalists to keep distance at work work and avoid as much as possible physical presence in the offices, as required by the regulations for prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to a statement from the SNJT, "several coronavirus infections have been recorded among journalists in several public and private media at national and regional levels, most of them contracted during reporting".

"Media structures are responsible for a further deterioration of the situation and greater infection of journalists if these structures do not ensure their protection," said SNJT.

The union considered that compliance with the health protocol should not be a pretext for violating the rights and achievements of journalists, and called on media owners to provide cleaning and disinfection products and health protection equipment, including medical masks at the workplace.

The union also called for the provision of transport for employees to avoid using public transport and for telephone or video-conference calls with interviewees instead of inviting them to the editorial offices.

