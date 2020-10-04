23 candidates vie for Burkina Faso presidential election on November 22

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
04 Octobre 2020
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - A total of 23 candidates, including three women, have submitted their applications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) for the 22 November presidential election in Burkina Faso.
The official list will be published on October 10 after validation of the candidacies.
Outgoing President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Burkinabe opposition leader Zéphirin Diabré (61), who came second in 2015, and Eddie Komboïgo (56) of Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) are considered as the main contenders.
There is also former Prime Minister Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo (67) under the regime of Blaise Compaoré, Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo, (58) of the Alliance for Democracy and the African Democratic Federation/Reunion (ADF-RDA) and Tahirou Barry (45), who came third in 2015.
The three women are Yeli Monique Kam of Mouvement pour la renaissance du Burkina (MRB), teacher-researcher Justine Coulidiati and Korotimi Goretti.
Several candidates who are not well known to the general public have submitted applications, but were unable to pay the deposit of 25 million FCFA, or could not secure the required sponsorship.
A total of 6,492,868 voters will go to the polls on 22 November to elect the president of Burkina Faso.
FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/PLM/GABON2020
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Newsflash
|
Le journal Infosplusgabon du 1er décembre 2020 en kiosque numérique !
AU SOMMAIRE
Economie
► Radisson Hotel Group inaugure une nouvelle marque (Pages 3-4)
► Le WEB a profondément redéfini le paysage bancaire (Page 5)
► Cours de change du franc CFA d'Afrique centrale (Page 6)
Social
► Les anciens salariés de Total Gabon
continuent de revendiquer leur droit (Page 7)
► Des entreprises et responsables africains poursuivent en justice le commissaire de police espagnol José Villarejo (Page 8)
Santé
►Covid19, l’hystérie qui masque l’escroquerie (Pages 9-10)
Formation
►Dossier : Les métiers de la Communication et leurs débouchés (Pages 11-12/ 1ère partie