23 candidates vie for Burkina Faso presidential election on November 22

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 4 (Infosplusgabon) - A total of 23 candidates, including three women, have submitted their applications to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) for the 22 November presidential election in Burkina Faso.

The official list will be published on October 10 after validation of the candidacies.

Outgoing President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, Burkinabe opposition leader Zéphirin Diabré (61), who came second in 2015, and Eddie Komboïgo (56) of Congress for Democracy and Progress (CDP) are considered as the main contenders.

There is also former Prime Minister Kadré Désiré Ouédraogo (67) under the regime of Blaise Compaoré, Gilbert Noël Ouédraogo, (58) of the Alliance for Democracy and the African Democratic Federation/Reunion (ADF-RDA) and Tahirou Barry (45), who came third in 2015.

The three women are Yeli Monique Kam of Mouvement pour la renaissance du Burkina (MRB), teacher-researcher Justine Coulidiati and Korotimi Goretti.

Several candidates who are not well known to the general public have submitted applications, but were unable to pay the deposit of 25 million FCFA, or could not secure the required sponsorship.

A total of 6,492,868 voters will go to the polls on 22 November to elect the president of Burkina Faso.

