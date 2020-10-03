Rwanda arrests 19 suspected Burundian rebels

03 Octobre 2020

Kigali, Rwanda, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The Rwandan military on Saturday announced the capture of 19 suspected Burundian rebels in a military operation in Nyungwe forest on the border of the two countries.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Defence in Kigali said that the combatants, armed with guns, were apprehended in Nyungwe Forest, Ruheru Sector of Nyaruguru District, where they are being held.

The Rwanda Defence Force has informed the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism (EJVM), the statement said, adding that it has requested the regional mechanism to verify and investigate the cross-border incident for further management.

The arrest comes after Rwanda and Burundi intelligence chiefs met in August this year at the two countries’ common border of Nemba to discuss insecurity.

During the meeting, the head of Rwandan delegation Brig. Gen. Vincent Nyakarundi, who is the head of Defence Intelligence at the Rwanda Defence Force, said sharing intelligence was critical in addressing cross-border security.

Col. Everest Musaba, Burundi's chief of military intelligence and leader of the Burundian delegation, underlined that there was a need for frank discussions to bring out the truth on the causes of tensions.

FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/OCT/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon