Mauritania newspapers highlight anti-corruption investigation of former head of statenews

Nouakchott, Mauritania, October 3 Infosplusgabon) - Mauritanian press this week largely focused on the preliminary investigation of the alleged corruption of former head of state, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz (2008/2019), several of his relatives and many former members of the government, following a series of confrontations last weekend.

Under the title 'Investigation for corruption: the last corridor towards ... the trial', the weekly Le Calame wrote "that after a kind of summer break, the sleuths of the economic police have visibly increased the pace of hearings to complete the investigation quickly”.

In the same vein, Taqadoum looked back on “the backstage of the confrontation session between the former president, Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, and certain symbols of his decadence, like former Prime Minister Yahya Ould Hademine. A face-to-face punctuated by uncivilised remarks, on the occasion of which the investigators asked the former Prime Minister if he maintains, persists and signs the remarks contained in the preliminary investigation trial comprising serious charges against the former head of state''.

The Authentic published " a dossier of the decade of governance of Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz: fatal direct confrontations with his former ministers".

The former government officials maintained that "they received directives from him obliging them to carry out orders that prompted the preliminary investigation into corruption, embezzlement of public funds and high treason."

