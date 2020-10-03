Bannière

Saudi FM expected in Bamako on Monday

03 Octobre 2020

Bamako, Mali, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) - Saudi Minister of State in charge of African Affairs, Ahmed Ben Abdelaziz Al-Qattan, is expected on Monday in Bamako from Niamey, Niger, where he began a working visit to countries of the G5-Sahel, Infosplusgabon learned from an informed source.

 

 

 

During his stay in Mali, he will have discussions with the authorities of the Malian Transition, in particular Head of State Bah N’Daw.

 

This visit of the Saudi diplomat to Mali takes place in a particular context in this country, after the coup d'état of August 18 and the establishment of the transitional authorities, in particular the appointment of a head of state, Vice President Assmi Goita and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane.

 

