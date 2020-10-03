UNSC extends authorisation for interception of vessels smuggling migrants from Libya

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
03 Octobre 2020
Tripoli, Libya, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution extending for another year the authorisation for European states to intercept migrant smuggling vessels and boats off the coast of Libya.
Submitted to a vote by Germany, the Security Council's decision provides for the extension of the authorisation for 12 months, starting on Friday.
The resolution condemned all migrant smuggling and trafficking off the coast of Libya, saying that "they further undermine the stabilisation process in that country and endanger the lives of thousands of people".
The Council decision stressed "the need to put an end to the continuing escalation of the smuggling of migrants, trafficking in human beings and the endangerment of the Libyan coast".
The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2240 on 9 October 2015, which grants EU countries the right to intercept and search at sea vessels suspected of being linked to human smugglers and carrying migrants from Libya.
FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/OCT/GABON2020
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Newsflash
|
Vous êtes à la recherche d’un logement dans un cadre convivial, pratique et sécurisé à Libreville ? . Particulier propose dès le 5 janvier 2021 un appartement T7 composé de 4 chambres dont une suite, salon, Salle à manger cuisine et buanderie équipés pour courte, moyenne et longue durée au quartier Charbonnages, à quelques centaines de mètres de l’Ecole conventionnée. Enceinte sécurisée, Vidéosurveillance, TV câblée, Wifi, espaces de travail. Tout l’appartement à 70 000 F CFA par jour. Location de Chambre individuelle 25 000 F CFA/jour. Spécial forfait-Week-end, comprenant deux chambres, 3 nuitées (Vendredi, Samedi et Dimanche): 50 000 FCFA Contact : +241 06066291/ +241 077843371 Mail: berp8483@hotmail.com