UNSC extends authorisation for interception of vessels smuggling migrants from Libya

03 Octobre 2020

Tripoli, Libya, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution extending for another year the authorisation for European states to intercept migrant smuggling vessels and boats off the coast of Libya.

Submitted to a vote by Germany, the Security Council's decision provides for the extension of the authorisation for 12 months, starting on Friday.

The resolution condemned all migrant smuggling and trafficking off the coast of Libya, saying that "they further undermine the stabilisation process in that country and endanger the lives of thousands of people".

The Council decision stressed "the need to put an end to the continuing escalation of the smuggling of migrants, trafficking in human beings and the endangerment of the Libyan coast".

The UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2240 on 9 October 2015, which grants EU countries the right to intercept and search at sea vessels suspected of being linked to human smugglers and carrying migrants from Libya.

