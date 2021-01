Coronavirus: Nigeria records 126 new infections on Saturday

03 Octobre 2020

Abuja, Nigeria, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) – Nigeria’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 59,127 on Saturday as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) recorded 126 new infections.

The NCDC said via its official Twitter handle that the caseload was out of 520,797 sample tests conducted since the outbreak of the pandemic on February 27 this year.

Also, the health agency noted that a total of 50,590 patients have recovered while 7,422 cases were still under treatment. The total number of deaths caused by the virus in Nigeria is now 1,112.

The NCDC has discharged 141 patients from isolation centres across the country. It said that the 126 new cases were reported from 11 States and the Federal Capital Territory.

