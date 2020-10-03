Second round of the Libyan inter-parliamentary dialogue resumes in Morocco

03 Octobre 2020

Tripoli, Libya, October 3 (Infosplusgabon) - The second round of dialogue between delegations of the High Council of State and the Libyan House of Representatives (Parliament) resumed on Friday in the Moroccan city of Bouznika, after three postponements for logistical reasons.

The delegation of the House of Representatives based in Tobruk, eastern Libya, is led by deputy Youssef al-AKouri, while the delegation of the High Council of State, based in Tripoli, is led by Fawzi al-Okab.

The second round of the dialogue comes almost a month after the first round, held in Bouznika from 6-10 September, enabled the two parties to reach an overall agreement on the criteria and transparent and objective mechanisms for occupying sovereign posts with the aim of unifying the country's institutions.

The two sides also agreed to continue this dialogue and to resume their meetings in order to complete the necessary procedures to ensure the implementation and activation of the agreement.

