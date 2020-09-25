Cours de change du vendredi du Shilling tanzanien

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
25 Septembre 2020
Dar es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 25 septembre (Infosplusgabon)- La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié, vendredi, les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux monnaies étrangères.
Voici les cours:
Monnaie Achat Vente
Dollar américain 2,309.00 2,339.00
Euro 2,633.00 2,763.00
Yen japonais 19.50 24.50
Livre sterling 2,892.00 3,022.00
Franc suisse 2,479.27 2,529.27
Dollar canadien 1,714.80 1,744.80
Dollar australien 1,634.64 1,764.64
Couronne suédoise 239.90 269.90
Couronne danoise 342.57 372.57
Couronne norvégienne 222.15 252.15
Shilling kényan 19.38 24.38
Shilling ougandais 0.605 0.655
Rand sud-africain 132.00 142.00
Kwacha zambien 111.00 121.00
Kwacha malawite 2.82 3.32
Metical mozambicain 0.895 0.0905
Franc burundais 1.175 1.225
Pula botswanais 193.58 203.58
Dollar nouvel-zélandais 1,505.28 1,517.28
Rial saoudien 617.26 619.76
Dollar hongkongais 298.08 300.58
Dollar singapourien 1,688.26 1,701.26
Roupie indienne 28.85 33.85
Roupie pakistanaise 13.76 14.26
Dirham émirati 626.57 636.57
Yuan chinois 329.48 349.48
Rial omani 5,895.38 6,155.38.
