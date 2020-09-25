Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Cours de change du vendredi du Shilling tanzanien

Imprimer PDF

25 Septembre 2020

Dar es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 25 septembre (Infosplusgabon)- La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié, vendredi, les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux monnaies étrangères.

Voici les cours:

 

Monnaie                     Achat          Vente

 

Dollar américain      2,309.00    2,339.00

 

Euro                          2,633.00       2,763.00

 

Yen japonais          19.50              24.50

 

Livre sterling          2,892.00          3,022.00

 

Franc suisse           2,479.27          2,529.27

 

Dollar canadien      1,714.80         1,744.80

 

Dollar australien     1,634.64         1,764.64

 

Couronne suédoise       239.90             269.90

 

Couronne danoise          342.57              372.57

 

Couronne norvégienne    222.15             252.15

 

Shilling kényan                19.38                24.38

 

Shilling ougandais          0.605                 0.655

 

Rand sud-africain           132.00                 142.00

 

Kwacha zambien            111.00                 121.00

 

Kwacha malawite            2.82                      3.32

 

Metical mozambicain       0.895                  0.0905

 

Franc burundais               1.175                    1.225

 

Pula botswanais               193.58                  203.58

 

Dollar nouvel-zélandais    1,505.28              1,517.28

 

Rial saoudien                        617.26                  619.76

 

Dollar hongkongais             298.08                  300.58

 

Dollar singapourien            1,688.26                   1,701.26

 

Roupie indienne                     28.85                     33.85

 

Roupie pakistanaise               13.76                     14.26

 

Dirham émirati                        626.57                 636.57

 

Yuan chinois                           329.48                   349.48

 

Rial omani                               5,895.38               6,155.38.

 

 

FIN/ INFOSPLUSGABON/BHN/GABON2020

 

© Copyright  Infosplusgabon

Newsflash

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top