21 Septembre 2020
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 21 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié les cours de change du shilling tanzanien face à certaines monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours:
Monnaies Achat Vente
Dollar américain 2.309 2.339
Euro 2.681 2.811
Yen japonais 1,72 24,72
Livre sterling 2.943,00 3.073,00
Franc suisse 2.524,28 2.574,28
Dollar canadien 1.743,59 1.773,59
Dollar australien 1.676,28 1.706,28
Couronne suédoise 244,17 274,17
Couronne danoise 349,18 379,18
Couronne norvégienne 235,51 265,51
Shilling kényan 19,41 24,41
Shilling ougandais 0,605 0,655
Rand sud-africain 140 150
Kwacha zambien 110 120
Kwacha malawite 2,85 3,35
Franc burundais 1,175 1,225
Pula botswanais 199,84 209,84
Dollar néo-zélandais 1,562,91 1,574,91
Rial saoudien 617,23 619,73
Dollar de Hong Kong 298,08 300,58
Dollar singapourien 1.701,21 1.714,21
Roupie indienne 29,06 34,06
Roupie pakistanaise 13,70 14,20
Dirham émirati 626,57 636,57
Yuan chinois 332,61 352,61
Rial omanien 5.895,57 6.155,57
