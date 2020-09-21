Bannière

Cours de change du shilling tanzanien

21 Septembre 2020

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 21 septembre (Infosplusgabon)  - La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié les cours de change du shilling tanzanien face à certaines monnaies étrangères.  Voici les cours:

 

 

Monnaies                           Achat                     Vente

 

Dollar américain                  2.309                     2.339

 

Euro                                   2.681                      2.811

 

Yen japonais                     1,72                        24,72

 

Livre sterling                     2.943,00                 3.073,00

 

Franc suisse                       2.524,28                 2.574,28

 

Dollar canadien                  1.743,59                 1.773,59

 

Dollar australien                 1.676,28                1.706,28

 

Couronne suédoise             244,17                    274,17

 

Couronne danoise              349,18                     379,18

 

Couronne norvégienne      235,51                     265,51

 

Shilling kényan                  19,41                        24,41

 

Shilling ougandais             0,605                         0,655

 

Rand sud-africain              140                             150

 

Kwacha zambien                110                             120

 

Kwacha malawite               2,85                            3,35

 

Franc burundais                  1,175                          1,225

 

Pula botswanais                  199,84                        209,84

 

Dollar néo-zélandais           1,562,91                     1,574,91

 

Rial saoudien                        617,23                        619,73

 

Dollar de Hong Kong            298,08                        300,58

 

Dollar singapourien              1.701,21                     1.714,21

 

Roupie indienne                    29,06                          34,06

 

Roupie pakistanaise             13,70                           14,20

 

Dirham émirati                       626,57                         636,57

 

Yuan chinois                           332,61                         352,61

 

Rial omanien                          5.895,57                      6.155,57

 

 

 

