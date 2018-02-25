2018 CAF Champions league: 1st-round qualifiers emerge

25 Février 2018

Cairo, Egypt, February 25 (Infosplusgabon) - The following teams are through to the first round of the 2018 CAF Champions league after two legs of matches in the preliminary round.

KCCA, Uganda

Mbabane Swallows, Swaziland

Zanaco, Zambia

Williamsville AC, Cote d'Ivoire

Aduana Stars, Ghana

ES Sétif, Algeria

CF Mounana, Gabon

MFM, Nigeria

MC Alger, Algeria

Horoya, Guinea.

Génération Foot, Senegal

Young Africans, Tanzania

Township Rollers, Botswana

Gor Mahia, Kenya

Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia

Plateau United, Nigeria

AS Togo-Port, Togo

Al-Hilal, Sudan

ZESCO United, Zambia

ASEC Mimosas, Cote d'Ivoire

UD Songo, Mozambique

Difaâ El Jadidi, Morocco

AS Vita Club, DR Congo

1º de Agosto, Angola

Bidvest Wits, South Africa

Rayon Sports, Rwanda

Here is how they qualified, with first-leg results in brackets.

Saint George, Ethiopia, won on walkover after Al-Salam Wau, South Sudan, failed to arrive for the first leg.

KCCA, Uganda. 1-0 (1-2) CNaPS Sport, Madagascar - KCCA on away goals rule (2-2).

Armed Forces, Gambia, 1-3 (0-3) Zanaco, Zambia - Zanaco on 6-1 aggregate.

Mbabane Swallows, Swaziland 1-3 (4-2) Bantu, Lesotho - Mbabane Swallows away goals rule (5-5).

Williamsville AC, Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 (1-1) Stade Malien, Mali - Williamsville on 2-1 aggregate.

Aduana Stars, Ghana, 2-0 (0-1) Al-Tahaddy, Libya - Aduana Stars on 2-1 aggregate.

Olympic Real de Bangui, Central African Republic, 0-0 (0-6) ES Sétif, Algeria - ES Setif on 6-0 aggregate.

CF Mounana, Gabon 2-0 (0-1) Rail Club du Kadiogo, Burkina Faso - Mounana on 2-1 aggregate.

MFM, Nigeria 1-0 (1-1) AS Real Bamako, Mali - MFM on 2-1 aggregate.

MC Alger, Algeria 9-0 (0-2) AS Otôho, Congo - MC Alger on 9-2 aggregate.

Horoya, Guinea. 0-0 (3-1) AS FAN, Niger - Horoya on 3-1 aggregate.

Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt, 0-0 (0-2) Génération Foot, Senegal - Generation Foot on 2-0 aggregate.

Saint Louis Suns United, Seychelles 1-1 (0-1) Young Africans, Tanzania - Young Africans on 2-1 aggreegate.

Al-Merrikh, Sudan 2-1 (0-3) Township Rollers, Botswana - Township Rollers on 4-2 aggregate.

Leones Vegetarianos, Equatorial Guinea. 1-1 (0-2) Gor Mahia, Kenya - Gor Mahia on 3-1 aggregate.

Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia 5-0 (1-1) ASAC Concorde, Mauritania - Esperance on 6-1 aggregate.

Eding Sport, Cameroon 0-1 (0-3) Plateau United, Nigeria - Plateau United on 4-0 aggregate.

AS Togo-Port, Togo 2-1 (1-2) AC Léopards, Congo - 3-3 AS Togo on (4-3 penalty shootout).

Al-Hilal, Sudan 3-0 (0-1) LISCR, Liberia - Al-Hilal on 3-1 aggregate.

ZESCO United, Zambia 7-0 (0-0) JKU, Zanzibar - ZESCO on 7-0 aggregate.

ASEC Mimosas, Cote d'Ivoire 3-2 (1-1) Buffles du Borgou, Benin - ASEC Mimosa on 4-3 aggregate.

UD Songo, Mozambique 2-0 (1-1) Ngaya Club, Comoros - UD Songo on 3-1 aggregate.

Sport Bissau e Benfica, Guinea-Bissau 0-0 (0-10) Difaâ El Jadidi, Morocco - Difaâ El Jadidi on 10-0 aggregate.

Mighty Wanderers, Malawi 1-2 (0-4) AS Vita Club, DR Congo - AS Vita Club on 6-1 aggregate.

FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 1-2 (0-3) 1º de Agosto, Angola - 1º de Agosto on 5-1 aggregate.

Pamplemousses, Mauritius 1-0 (0-2) Bidvest Wits, South Africa - Bidvest on 2-1 aggregate.

LLB Académic FC, Burundi 0-1 (1-1) Rayon Sports, Rwanda - Rayon Sports on 2-1 aggregate.

