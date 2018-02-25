2018 CAF Champions league: 1st-round qualifiers emerge

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
25 Février 2018
Cairo, Egypt, February 25 (Infosplusgabon) - The following teams are through to the first round of the 2018 CAF Champions league after two legs of matches in the preliminary round.
KCCA, Uganda
Mbabane Swallows, Swaziland
Zanaco, Zambia
Williamsville AC, Cote d'Ivoire
Aduana Stars, Ghana
ES Sétif, Algeria
CF Mounana, Gabon
MFM, Nigeria
MC Alger, Algeria
Horoya, Guinea.
Génération Foot, Senegal
Young Africans, Tanzania
Township Rollers, Botswana
Gor Mahia, Kenya
Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia
Plateau United, Nigeria
AS Togo-Port, Togo
Al-Hilal, Sudan
ZESCO United, Zambia
ASEC Mimosas, Cote d'Ivoire
UD Songo, Mozambique
Difaâ El Jadidi, Morocco
AS Vita Club, DR Congo
1º de Agosto, Angola
Bidvest Wits, South Africa
Rayon Sports, Rwanda
Here is how they qualified, with first-leg results in brackets.
Saint George, Ethiopia, won on walkover after Al-Salam Wau, South Sudan, failed to arrive for the first leg.
KCCA, Uganda. 1-0 (1-2) CNaPS Sport, Madagascar - KCCA on away goals rule (2-2).
Armed Forces, Gambia, 1-3 (0-3) Zanaco, Zambia - Zanaco on 6-1 aggregate.
Mbabane Swallows, Swaziland 1-3 (4-2) Bantu, Lesotho - Mbabane Swallows away goals rule (5-5).
Williamsville AC, Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 (1-1) Stade Malien, Mali - Williamsville on 2-1 aggregate.
Aduana Stars, Ghana, 2-0 (0-1) Al-Tahaddy, Libya - Aduana Stars on 2-1 aggregate.
Olympic Real de Bangui, Central African Republic, 0-0 (0-6) ES Sétif, Algeria - ES Setif on 6-0 aggregate.
CF Mounana, Gabon 2-0 (0-1) Rail Club du Kadiogo, Burkina Faso - Mounana on 2-1 aggregate.
MFM, Nigeria 1-0 (1-1) AS Real Bamako, Mali - MFM on 2-1 aggregate.
MC Alger, Algeria 9-0 (0-2) AS Otôho, Congo - MC Alger on 9-2 aggregate.
Horoya, Guinea. 0-0 (3-1) AS FAN, Niger - Horoya on 3-1 aggregate.
Misr Lel-Makkasa, Egypt, 0-0 (0-2) Génération Foot, Senegal - Generation Foot on 2-0 aggregate.
Saint Louis Suns United, Seychelles 1-1 (0-1) Young Africans, Tanzania - Young Africans on 2-1 aggreegate.
Al-Merrikh, Sudan 2-1 (0-3) Township Rollers, Botswana - Township Rollers on 4-2 aggregate.
Leones Vegetarianos, Equatorial Guinea. 1-1 (0-2) Gor Mahia, Kenya - Gor Mahia on 3-1 aggregate.
Espérance de Tunis, Tunisia 5-0 (1-1) ASAC Concorde, Mauritania - Esperance on 6-1 aggregate.
Eding Sport, Cameroon 0-1 (0-3) Plateau United, Nigeria - Plateau United on 4-0 aggregate.
AS Togo-Port, Togo 2-1 (1-2) AC Léopards, Congo - 3-3 AS Togo on (4-3 penalty shootout).
Al-Hilal, Sudan 3-0 (0-1) LISCR, Liberia - Al-Hilal on 3-1 aggregate.
ZESCO United, Zambia 7-0 (0-0) JKU, Zanzibar - ZESCO on 7-0 aggregate.
ASEC Mimosas, Cote d'Ivoire 3-2 (1-1) Buffles du Borgou, Benin - ASEC Mimosa on 4-3 aggregate.
UD Songo, Mozambique 2-0 (1-1) Ngaya Club, Comoros - UD Songo on 3-1 aggregate.
Sport Bissau e Benfica, Guinea-Bissau 0-0 (0-10) Difaâ El Jadidi, Morocco - Difaâ El Jadidi on 10-0 aggregate.
Mighty Wanderers, Malawi 1-2 (0-4) AS Vita Club, DR Congo - AS Vita Club on 6-1 aggregate.
FC Platinum, Zimbabwe 1-2 (0-3) 1º de Agosto, Angola - 1º de Agosto on 5-1 aggregate.
Pamplemousses, Mauritius 1-0 (0-2) Bidvest Wits, South Africa - Bidvest on 2-1 aggregate.
LLB Académic FC, Burundi 0-1 (1-1) Rayon Sports, Rwanda - Rayon Sports on 2-1 aggregate.
