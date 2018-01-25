Bannière

25 Janvier 2018

Port-Louis, Maurice, 25  janvier (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié jeudi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                         Achat         Vente

Dollar australien              25,73          27,27

Dollar canadien                25,57          27,04

Euro                                39,88          41,60

100 Yens japonais           28,65          30,68

100 Ariary malgaches       1,01           1,08

Kwacha malawite            0,04            0,05

100 shillings kenyans      31,47         33,18

Rand sud-africain            2,63           2,81

Livre sterling                  45,83         47,81

Dollar américain             32,05         33,52

100 Shillings tanzaniens   1,42           1,53

100 Shillings ougandais     0,89          0,95

Kwacha zambien              3,27           3,49

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOO/GABON 2018

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

 

More than 250 journalists, human rights defenders, students, civil society groups and public institutions are expected to attend the 7th International Festival of Freedom of Expression from 8 to 11 November in Ouagadougou.

