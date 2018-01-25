[ Inscrivez-vous ]
25 Janvier 2018
Port-Louis, Maurice, 25 janvier (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié jeudi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours:
Monnaies Achat Vente
Dollar australien 25,73 27,27
Dollar canadien 25,57 27,04
Euro 39,88 41,60
100 Yens japonais 28,65 30,68
100 Ariary malgaches 1,01 1,08
Kwacha malawite 0,04 0,05
100 shillings kenyans 31,47 33,18
Rand sud-africain 2,63 2,81
Livre sterling 45,83 47,81
Dollar américain 32,05 33,52
100 Shillings tanzaniens 1,42 1,53
100 Shillings ougandais 0,89 0,95
Kwacha zambien 3,27 3,49
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOO/GABON 2018
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
More than 250 journalists, human rights defenders, students, civil society groups and public institutions are expected to attend the 7th International Festival of Freedom of Expression from 8 to 11 November in Ouagadougou.