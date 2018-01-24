Cours de change du dalasi gambien

Bannière

24 Janvier 2018

Banjul, Gambie, 24  janvier (Infosplusgabon) - La Trust Bank de Gambie a publié mercredi les cours de change du dalasi par rapport aux principales devises.  Voici les cours:

 

Devises                 Achat    Vente

Dollar américain  46,00     48,00

Livre sterling  61,00  63,50

Euro  54,40  56,40

5000 Francs CFA  400,00  425,00

100 Couronnes suédoises  525,00  575,00

Dollar australien  34,50  37,50

Rand sud-africain  12,00  14,00

Dollar canadien  35,00  37,00

Franc suisse  47,00  49,00

100 Couronnes norvégiennes  540,00  620,00

100 Couronnes danoises  620,00  730,00

100 Yens japonais  39,39  41,39

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOU/GABON 2018

 

 

