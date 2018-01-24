Cours de change du dalasi gambien

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
24 Janvier 2018
Banjul, Gambie, 24 janvier (Infosplusgabon) - La Trust Bank de Gambie a publié mercredi les cours de change du dalasi par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les cours:
Devises Achat Vente
Dollar américain 46,00 48,00
Livre sterling 61,00 63,50
Euro 54,40 56,40
5000 Francs CFA 400,00 425,00
100 Couronnes suédoises 525,00 575,00
Dollar australien 34,50 37,50
Rand sud-africain 12,00 14,00
Dollar canadien 35,00 37,00
Franc suisse 47,00 49,00
100 Couronnes norvégiennes 540,00 620,00
100 Couronnes danoises 620,00 730,00
100 Yens japonais 39,39 41,39
