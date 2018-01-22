Bannière

Cours de change de la roupie mauricienne

22 Janvier 2018

Port-Louis, Maurice, 22  janvier (Infosplusgabon) -  La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié lundi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères.  Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                        Achat         Vente

Dollar australien            25,78          27,32

Dollar canadien             25,58           27,05

Euro                             39,77          41,48

100 Yens japonais         28,61           30,64

100 Ariary malgaches   1,02            1,09

Kwacha malawite           0,04             0,05

100 Shillings kényans   31,77           33,51

Rand sud-africain          2,61             2,79

Livre sterling                  45,11          47,05

Dollar américain              32,53         34,02

100 Shillings tanzaniens  1,44          1,55

100 Shillings ougandais   0,90          0,96

Kwacha zambien               3,30         3,52

 

