[ Inscrivez-vous ]
10 Janvier 2018
Port-Louis, Maurice, 10 janvier (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié mercredi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours:
Monnaies Achat Vente
Dollar australien 25,56 27,09
Dollar canadien 25,94 27,43
Euro 39,33 41,02
100 Yens japonais 28,56 30,59
100 Ariary malgaches 1,03 1,10
Kwacha malawite 0,04 0,05
100 Shillings kényans 32,04 33,79
Rand sud-africain 2,60 2,77
Livre sterling 44,58 46,50
Dollar américain 32,92 34,43
100 Shillings tanzaniens 1,47 1,58
100 Shillings ougandais 0,91 0,97
Kwacha zambien 3,31 3,53
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/PZS/GABON 2018
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
LIBREVILLE, September 3 (Infosplusgabon) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta launched his election campaign on Saturday ahead of a repeat poll in the East African nation in two months following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Presidential election results.