Match amical de football Namibie - US Monastir

31 Décembre 2017

Tunis,Tunisie, 31  décembre (Infosplusgabon) - Le club tunisien, Union sportive de Monastir, joue samedi après-midi un match amical contre l'équipe nationale de football de Namibie.

 

La Namibie tient actuellement un camp d'entraînement en Tunisie pour préparer le  Championnat d'Afrique des nations de football (CHAN), prévu au Maroc.

 

 

