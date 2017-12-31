Match amical de football Namibie - US Monastir

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
31 Décembre 2017
Tunis,Tunisie, 31 décembre (Infosplusgabon) - Le club tunisien, Union sportive de Monastir, joue samedi après-midi un match amical contre l'équipe nationale de football de Namibie.
La Namibie tient actuellement un camp d'entraînement en Tunisie pour préparer le Championnat d'Afrique des nations de football (CHAN), prévu au Maroc.
