Cours de change de la roupie mauricienne

11 Décembre 2017

Port-Louis, Maurice, 11  décembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié lundi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères.  Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                        Achat         Vente

Dollar australien            24,89          26,38

Dollar canadien             25,48           26,95

Euro                                 39,30          40,99

100 Yens japonais          28,60           30,63

100 Ariary malgaches   1,06             1,13

Kwacha malawite           0,04             0,05

100 Shillings kényans    32,47          34,24

Rand sud-africain          2,38             2,54

Livre sterling                  44,71          46,64

Dollar américain              33,34         34,87

100 Shillings tanzaniens  1,49          1,60

100 Shillings ougandais   0,93          0,99

Kwacha zambien               3,23         3,45

 

 

