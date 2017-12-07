Bannière

07 Décembre 2017

Port-Louis, Maurice, 7  décembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié jeudi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères.  Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                     Achat         Vente

Dollar australien            24,90          26,39

Dollar canadien             25,51           26,98

Euro                             39,28          40,971

100 Yens japonais         28,83           30,88

100 Ariary malgaches      1,06             1,13

Kwacha malawite           0,04             0,05

100 Shillings kényans   32,47          34,24

Rand sud-africain          2,39             2,56

Livre sterling                  44,53          46,45

Dollar américain              33,26         34,79

100 Shillings tanzaniens  1,48          1,59

100 Shillings ougandais   0,93          0,99

Kwacha zambien               3,18         3,39

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/UTR/GABON 2017

 

 

 

