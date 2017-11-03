Bannière

Cours de change de la roupie mauricienne

03 Novembre 2017

Port-Louis, Maurice, 3  novembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié vendredi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours :

 

Monnaies                        Achat            Vente

Dollar australien            25,54              27,07

Dollar canadien             25,67               27,15

Euro                               39,07             40,75

100 Yens japonais         28,63           30,66

100 Ariary malgaches   1,08             1,15

Kwacha malawite           0,04             0,05

100 Shillings kényans   32,44           34,21

Rand sud-africain          2,33             2,49

Livre sterling                  43,79           45,68

Dollar américain              33,50          35,04

100 Shillings tanzaniens  1,49          1,60

100 Shillings ougandais   0,92          0,98

Kwacha zambien               3,30         3,52

 

 

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IOD/GABON 2017

 

 

