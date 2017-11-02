Bannière

Thursday's forex rates for Rwandan Franc

02 Novembre 2017

Kigali, Rwanda, November 2 (Infosplusgabon) - The following are Thursday's foreign exchange rates for the Rwandan franc, as issued by the National Bank of Rwanda.

 

Currency                               Buying           Selling

US Dollar                                832.29          848.94

Euro                                        970.29          989.69

Pound Sterling                      1,104.45          1,126.54

Swiss Franc                               833.19           849.86

Canadian Dollar                             644.96         657.863

Kenyan Shilling                               8.01              8.17

UAE Dirham                                  226.49             231.02

Australian Dollar                           650.96             663.98

Burundian Franc                             0.47                 0.48

Yuan                                          125.81             128.32

Egyptian Pound                              43.44               44.31

Ethiopian Birr                                   35.08               35.78

Indian Rupee                                     11.93                12.17

Japanese Yen                                      7.10                 7.24

Comoros Franc                                    1.75                1.79

North Korean Won                               6.01                6.13

South Korean Won                               0.65                0.67

Kuwaiti Dinar                                   2,568.62          2,619.99

Libyan Dinar                                        564.99            576.29

Mauritanian Ouguiya                               2.17                2.21

Mauritian Rupee                                     21.81             22.24

Malawian Kwacha                                     1.09              1.11

Nigerian Naira                                            3.88              3.96

Norwegian Kroner                                  92.45           94.30

Russian Ruble                                          11.91           12.14

Saudi Arabian Riyal                                 206.24        210.37

Sudanese Pound                                     127.21         129.75

Swedish Kroner                                         92.93          94.79

Singapore Dollar                                      572.94         584.40

South Sudanese Pound                             36.60           37.33

Swazi Lilangeni                                          50.85           51.87

Turkish Lira                                             264.10         269.38

Tanzanian Shilling                                        0.36             0.37

Ugandan Shilling                                          0.23             0.23

CFA Franc                                                    1.48             1.51

South African Rand                                       58.94           60.12

Zimbabwean Dollar                                       2.19             2.23

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/PLO/GABON 2017

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

