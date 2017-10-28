Nigerian troops kill three Booko Haram terrorists, free five hostages

28 Octobre 2017

Abuja, Nigeria, October 28 (Infosplusgabon) - Three Boko Haram terrorists were killed on Friday when troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in Dikes, northeast Nigeria, successfully ambushed a group of the terrorists attempting to cross into Sambisa forest through Lumda village, some few kilometres away from Maiduguri Borno State.

The troops also rescued five persons taken captive by the terrorists at Boboshe 1 and Dubula, northeast Nigeria.

Nigerian Army Spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said in a statement that “the troops sprung the ambush on the unsuspecting terrorists and neutralized three of them, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

He added that the troops recovered 5 bicycles, mechanic tools, sacks containing various items and some mosquito nets from the ambush site. He also advised the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious movement of persons to security agencies.

In another development, Usman said that the same troops with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) on Friday carried out clearance operations in Gawa, Bone, Kajeri 1, Kajeri 2, Kube, Dubula, Boboshe 1 and Boboshe 2 villages of Borno State in northeast Nigeria.

During the operation, the troops discovered a shift night market in Boboshe with newly harvested farm produce on display for sale being operated by the terrorists.

After conducting a thorough search of the vicinity, Usman said, they recovered 3 Isuzu vehicles, 4 Dane guns, 1 Dummy gun, suspected to be used for training of inducted Boko Haram terrorists and mattresses hidden under shrubs, among several other items ahead of Bone village.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AES/GABON 2017

© Copyright Infosplusgabon