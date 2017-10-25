Bannière

25 Octobre 2017

Port-Louis, Maurice, 25 octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié mercredi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères.  Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                      Achat            Vente

Dollar australien            25,47             26,99

Dollar canadien             25,76             27,24

Euro                            39,13             40,81

100 Yens japonais         28,45            30,47

100 Ariary malgaches   1,09              1,16

Kwacha malawite           0,04              0,05

100 Shillings kényans   32,20           33,96

Rand sud-africain          2,35              2,51

Livre sterling                   43,72           45,60

Dollar américain              33,26           34,79

100 Shillings tanzaniens  1,48          1,59

100 Shillings ougandais   0,91          0,97

Kwacha zambien                3,35         3,57

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/IBI/GABON 2017

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

