[ Inscrivez-vous ]
23 Octobre 2017
Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 23 octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié lundi les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les cours :
Devises Achat Vente
Shilling kényan 2.150,56 2.167,87
Shilling ougandais 57,30 61,40
Franc rwandais 265,66 270,58
Franc burundais 213,21 214,82
Dollar américain 222.690,10 224.917,00
Livre sterling 293.349,67 296.418,11
Euro 262.796,59 265.469,54
Dollar canadien 177.075,46 178.789,35
Franc suisse 226.725,82 228.899,86
Yen japonais 1.964,97 1.984,10
Couronne suédoise 27.250,05 27.509,08
Couronne norvégienne 27.894,49 28.155,80
Couronne danoise 35.311,20 35.658,66
Dollar australien 174.455,42 176.244,96
Roupie indienne 3.425,21 3.458,93
Roupie pakistanaise 2.010,03 2.133,73
Kwacha zambien 42,52 42,96
Kwacha malawite 286,08 307,62
Metical du Mozambique 3.675,97 3.706,61
Dollar zimbabwéen 41,67 42,51
XDR 314.231,32 317.373,63
Or (T/O) 285.778.204,06 288.804.673,85
Rand sud-africain 16.283,87 16.435,77
Dirham émirati 60.635,54 61.228,56
Dollar de Singapour 163.766,80 165.367,99
Dollar de Hong-Kong 28.538,30 28.821,84
Rial saoudien 59.380,86 59.971,47
Dinar koweïtien 737.555,39 743.453,54
Pula botswanais 21.400,52 21.794,46
Yuan chinois 33.649,15 33.965,12
Ringgit malaisien 52.720,19 53.222,20
Won sud-coréen 197,13 198,75
Dollar néo-zélandais 155.459,96 157.104,52
FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/TYR/GABON 2017
© Copyright Infosplusgabon
Qui est en ligne!
Publicité
Newsflash
|
LIBREVILLE, September 3 (Infosplusgabon) – Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta launched his election campaign on Saturday ahead of a repeat poll in the East African nation in two months following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Presidential election results.