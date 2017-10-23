Bannière

Cours de change du shilling tanzanien

23 Octobre 2017

Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzanie, 23 octobre (Infosplusgabon) -  La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié lundi les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les  cours  :

 

Devises                                                               Achat                Vente

Shilling kényan                                                 2.150,56            2.167,87

Shilling ougandais                                            57,30                 61,40

Franc rwandais                                                 265,66                270,58

Franc burundais                                                213,21               214,82

Dollar américain                                                222.690,10        224.917,00

Livre sterling                                                     293.349,67        296.418,11

Euro                                                                    262.796,59       265.469,54

Dollar canadien                                                 177.075,46        178.789,35

Franc suisse                                                      226.725,82        228.899,86

Yen japonais                                                      1.964,97             1.984,10

Couronne suédoise                                           27.250,05           27.509,08

Couronne norvégienne                                     27.894,49           28.155,80

Couronne danoise                                             35.311,20           35.658,66

Dollar australien                                                174.455,42         176.244,96

Roupie indienne                                                 3.425,21             3.458,93

Roupie pakistanaise                                           2.010,03            2.133,73

Kwacha zambien                                                42,52                  42,96

Kwacha malawite                                                286,08               307,62

Metical du Mozambique                                     3.675,97            3.706,61

Dollar zimbabwéen                                             41,67                 42,51

XDR                                                                314.231,32        317.373,63

Or (T/O)                                                          285.778.204,06       288.804.673,85

Rand sud-africain                                               16.283,87          16.435,77

Dirham émirati                                                     60.635,54          61.228,56

Dollar de Singapour                                           163.766,80        165.367,99

Dollar de Hong-Kong                                          28.538,30          28.821,84

Rial saoudien                                                       59.380,86          59.971,47

Dinar koweïtien                                                   737.555,39        743.453,54

Pula botswanais                                                  21.400,52           21.794,46

Yuan chinois                                                        33.649,15           33.965,12

Ringgit malaisien                                                 52.720,19           53.222,20

Won sud-coréen                                                   197,13                198,75

Dollar néo-zélandais                                            155.459,96         157.104,52

 

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/TYR/GABON 2017

 

 

