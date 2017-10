25 Senegalese players named to play South Africa in FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifiers

18 Octobre 2017

Dakar, Senegal, October 18 (Infosplusgabon) - Senegal's national football team coach, Aliou Cissé,on Wednesda released a list of 25 players selected to face South Africa on 10 November in Polokwane, and 14 November in Dakar for qualifiers to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

For the time being, Senegal, with eight points, is ahead of Burkina Faso (six points), Cape Verde (six points) and South Africa (four points).

Selected players:

Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye, Clement Ndiaye, Alfred Gomis

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, Kara Mbodji, Lamine Gassama, Adama Mbengue, Moussa Wagué, Saliou Ciss, Youssouf Sabaly, Fallou Diagne

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyaté, Gana Guèye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikh Ndoye, Alfred Ndiaye, Assane Dioussé, Salif Sané

Strikers: Diao Baldé Keïta, Moussa Sow, Moussa Konaté, Sadio Mané, Diafra Sakho, Opa Nguette, Mbaye Niang

