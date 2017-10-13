Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Gabon: Friday's forex rates for CFAF in Central Africa

PDF

13 Octobre 2017

Libreville, Gabon, October 13 (Infosplusgabon) - Following are Friday’s foreign exchange rates for the CFA Franc, as issued by the bank of Central African States.

 

Currencies                           Buying                                                   Selling

Euro                                      629.71                                               655.95

US Dollar                              554.664                                             554.866

Pound Sterling                     735.765                                              735.947

Canadian Dollar                     446.094                                              446.317

Yen                                     4.94029                                              4.94301

Swiss Franc                              568.736                                              568.829

South African Rand                 41.3180                                              41.3501

Chinese Yuan                             84.3403                                              84.4301

Moroccan Dirham                       59.0068                                              60.8292

Nigerian Naira                               1.54073                                              1.58081

Egyptian Pound                          31.4971                                              31.6560

Turkish Lira                                 152.806                                              152.957

Emirati Dirham                             151.007                                               151.120

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/OLM/GABON 2017

 

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 2552 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

LIBREVILLE,  September 3 (Infosplusgabon) –  Kenyan  President Uhuru Kenyatta launched his election campaign on Saturday ahead of a repeat poll in the East African nation in two months following the Supreme Court’s decision to cancel the Presidential election results.

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top