Gabon: Friday's forex rates for CFAF in Central Africa

13 Octobre 2017
Libreville, Gabon, October 13 (Infosplusgabon) - Following are Friday’s foreign exchange rates for the CFA Franc, as issued by the bank of Central African States.
Currencies Buying Selling
Euro 629.71 655.95
US Dollar 554.664 554.866
Pound Sterling 735.765 735.947
Canadian Dollar 446.094 446.317
Yen 4.94029 4.94301
Swiss Franc 568.736 568.829
South African Rand 41.3180 41.3501
Chinese Yuan 84.3403 84.4301
Moroccan Dirham 59.0068 60.8292
Nigerian Naira 1.54073 1.58081
Egyptian Pound 31.4971 31.6560
Turkish Lira 152.806 152.957
Emirati Dirham 151.007 151.120
