Rwanda: Rwandan court postpones Diane Rwigara's trial

Kigali, Rwanda, October 9 (Infosplusgabon) - The Nyarugenge intermediate court in Kigali city on Monday postponed the trial of disqualified opposition presidential candidate, Diane Shima Rwigara, and two of her close relatives facing charges related to state security and forgery.

The case will now vome up on Wednesday.

This is the second time the case will be heard in court since the three defendants were previously complaining for unpreparedness of the defence.

Speaking at the court on Monday, the head of the defence team, Pierre Celestin Buhuru, requested the court to postpone the trial eo allow him study the case in depth.

Mr. Buhuru also requested that all the elements contained in the indictment file be communicated to him so that he can discuss it with his clients.

However, the prosecutor immediately rejected this request by the defence, saying that the "file" will not be made public before the trial began"

"This is because the seriousness and the sensitive nature of these accusations, these elements are of major "national security" concern, and they should not be communicated before trial," according to the prosecution.

According to details available at the court, Rwigara is accused of forgery because some of the names submitted by her campaign team to back her candidature for the recent presidential election were names of deceased persons.

In the same case, her mother, Adeline Rwigara, and sister, Anne Rwigara, have been charged with incitement and "discrimination and sectarianism". All accused have been remanded in police custody.

