Cours du franc rwandais par rapport aux devises

05 Octobre 2017
KIGALI, Rwanda, 5 octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale du Rwanda a publié ce jeudi les cours du Franc rwandais par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours :
Devises Achat Vente
Dollar américain 830,01 846,61
Euro 975,76 995,27
Livre Sterling 1.099,02 1.121,00
Franc suisse 850,89 867,90
Dollar canadien 665,15 678,45
Shilling kenyan 8,03 8,19
Dirham EAU 225,73 230,25
Dollar australien 657,33 670,47
Franc burundais 0,47 0,48
Yuan 125,81 128,32
Livre égyptienne 43,44 44,31
Birr éthiopien 35,08 35,78
Roupie indienne 11,93 12,17
Yen japonais 7,10 7,24
Franc comorien 1,75 1,79
Won nord-coréen 6,01 6,13
Won sud-coréen 0,65 0,67
Dinar koweitien 2.568,62 2.619,99
Dinar libyen 564,99 576,29
Ouguiya mauritanien 2,17 2,21
Roupie mauricienne 21,81 22,24
Kwacha malawite 1,09 1,11
Naira nigérian 3,88 3,96
Couronne norvégienne 92,45 94,30
Rouble russe 11,91 12,14
Riyal saoudien 206,24 210,37
Livre soudanaise 127,21 129,75
Couronne suédoise 92,93 94,79
Dollar sinagpourien 572,94 584,40
Livre sud-soudanaise 36,60 37,33
Lilangeni swazi 50,85 51,87
Lire turque 264,10 269,38
Shilling tanzanien 0,36 0,37
Shilling ougandais 0,23 0,23
Franc CFA 1,48 1,51
Rand sud-africain 61,02 62,24
Dollar zimbabwéen 2,18 2,23.
