Cours du franc rwandais par rapport aux devises

05 Octobre 2017

KIGALI, Rwanda, 5  octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale du Rwanda a publié ce jeudi les cours du Franc rwandais par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les  cours :

Devises                         Achat              Vente

 

Dollar américain             830,01             846,61

Euro                              975,76            995,27

Livre Sterling                 1.099,02         1.121,00

Franc suisse                   850,89            867,90

Dollar canadien              665,15             678,45

Shilling kenyan                8,03                 8,19

Dirham EAU                   225,73             230,25

Dollar australien             657,33              670,47

Franc burundais              0,47                  0,48

Yuan                              125,81             128,32

Livre égyptienne             43,44                 44,31

Birr éthiopien                  35,08                 35,78

Roupie indienne              11,93                   12,17

Yen japonais                   7,10                       7,24

Franc comorien                1,75                      1,79

Won nord-coréen              6,01                     6,13

Won sud-coréen              0,65                      0,67

Dinar koweitien               2.568,62                2.619,99

Dinar libyen                     564,99                  576,29

Ouguiya mauritanien          2,17                     2,21

Roupie mauricienne            21,81                 22,24

Kwacha malawite                1,09                   1,11

Naira nigérian                     3,88                    3,96

Couronne norvégienne          92,45                94,30

Rouble russe                       11,91                 12,14

Riyal saoudien                     206,24                210,37

Livre soudanaise                   127,21               129,75

Couronne suédoise                 92,93                 94,79

Dollar sinagpourien                 572,94             584,40

Livre sud-soudanaise               36,60                37,33

Lilangeni swazi                        50,85                51,87

Lire turque                             264,10               269,38

Shilling tanzanien                     0,36                   0,37

Shilling ougandais                    0,23                   0,23

Franc CFA                                1,48                  1,51

Rand sud-africain                     61,02                 62,24

Dollar zimbabwéen                     2,18                  2,23.

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/RCF/GABON 2017

 

© Copyright Infosplusgabon

 

