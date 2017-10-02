Bannière

Rwanda : Cours de change du franc rwandais

02 Octobre 2017

KIGALI, Rwanda, 2 octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale du Rwanda a publié ce lundi les cours de change du franc rwandais par rapport aux principales devises. Voici  les cours :

Devises                 Achat         Vente

Dollar américain       829,59      846,18

Euro                       976,13       995,65

Livre sterling           1.108,50      1.130,67

Franc suisse           854,46          871,55

Dollar canadien      663,93          677,21

Shilling kényan        8,03            8,19

Dirham émirati         225,73      230,25

Dollar australien        657,33      670,47

Franc burundais         0,47         0,48

Yuan                      125,81      128,32

Livre égyptienne     43,44        44,31

Birr éthiopien          35,08       35,78

Roupie indienne        11,93      12,17

Yen japonais             7,10         7,24

Franc comorien         1,75          1,79

Won nord-coréen       6,01         6,13

Won sud-coréen         0,65        0,67

Dinar koweïtien        2.568,62     2.619,99

Dinar libyen            564,99         576,29

Ouguiya mauritanien   2,17         2,21

Roupie mauricienne     21,81      22,24

Kwacha malawite         1,09        1,11

Naira nigérian               3,88         3,96

Couronne norvégienne    92,45      94,30

Rouble russe                   11,91      12,14

Rial saoudien                 206,24      210,37

Livre soudanaise              127,21     129,75

Couronne suédoise             92,93     94,79

Dollar singapourien          572,94      584,40

Livre sud-soudanaise         36,60       37,33

Lilangeni swazi                    50,85      51,87

Lire turque                    264,10        269,38

Shilling tanzanien            0,36          0,37

Shilling ougandais             0,22        0,23

Franc CFA                       1,50         1,53

Rand sud-africain             62,30       63,54

Dollar zimbabwéen               2,18     2,22

 

