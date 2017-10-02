Rwanda : Cours de change du franc rwandais

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
02 Octobre 2017
KIGALI, Rwanda, 2 octobre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale du Rwanda a publié ce lundi les cours de change du franc rwandais par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les cours :
Devises Achat Vente
Dollar américain 829,59 846,18
Euro 976,13 995,65
Livre sterling 1.108,50 1.130,67
Franc suisse 854,46 871,55
Dollar canadien 663,93 677,21
Shilling kényan 8,03 8,19
Dirham émirati 225,73 230,25
Dollar australien 657,33 670,47
Franc burundais 0,47 0,48
Yuan 125,81 128,32
Livre égyptienne 43,44 44,31
Birr éthiopien 35,08 35,78
Roupie indienne 11,93 12,17
Yen japonais 7,10 7,24
Franc comorien 1,75 1,79
Won nord-coréen 6,01 6,13
Won sud-coréen 0,65 0,67
Dinar koweïtien 2.568,62 2.619,99
Dinar libyen 564,99 576,29
Ouguiya mauritanien 2,17 2,21
Roupie mauricienne 21,81 22,24
Kwacha malawite 1,09 1,11
Naira nigérian 3,88 3,96
Couronne norvégienne 92,45 94,30
Rouble russe 11,91 12,14
Rial saoudien 206,24 210,37
Livre soudanaise 127,21 129,75
Couronne suédoise 92,93 94,79
Dollar singapourien 572,94 584,40
Livre sud-soudanaise 36,60 37,33
Lilangeni swazi 50,85 51,87
Lire turque 264,10 269,38
Shilling tanzanien 0,36 0,37
Shilling ougandais 0,22 0,23
Franc CFA 1,50 1,53
Rand sud-africain 62,30 63,54
Dollar zimbabwéen 2,18 2,22
