Cours de change de la roupie mauricienne

28 Septembre 2017

Port-Louis, Maurice, 28  septembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque commerciale de Maurice a publié jeudi les cours de change de la roupie mauricienne par rapport aux principales monnaies étrangères. Voici les cours:

 

Monnaies                            Achat          Vente

Dollar australien                 25,65            27,18

Dollar canadien                   25,96           27,46

Euro                                    38,80           40,47

100 Yens japonais                28,48          30,51

100 Ariary malgaches           1,11             1,18

Kwacha malawite                 0,04             0,05

100 Shillings kényans           32,10          33,85

Rand sud-africain                  2,36            2,52

Livre sterling                        44,23          46,14

Dollar américain                    33,05          34,57

100 Shillings tanzaniens          1,47          1,58

100 Shillings ougandais          0,93           0,99

Kwacha zambien                  3,41            3,64

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/OIL/GABON 2017

 

