Cours de change du shilling tanzanien

19 Septembre 2017

DAR-ES-SALAM,  Tanzanie, 19 septembre (Infosplusgabon) -  La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié mardi les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les cours:

 

Devises                                                        Achat                Vente

Shilling kenyan                                          2.159,96            2.177,34

Shilling ougandais                                       58,25                 62,41

Franc rwandais                                          266,47               271,41

Franc burundais                                         213,11              214,72

Dollar américain                                        222.584,16        224.810,00

Livre sterling                                              301.512,50       304.550,11

Euro                                                             266.232,91       268.962,68

Dollar canadien                                           182.401,18      184.164,82

Franc suisse                                                232.100,27      234.396,83

Yen japonais                                                1.997,70           2.017,50

Couronne suédoise                                     27.994,49        28.260,21

Couronne norvégienne                               28.552,17        28.826,60

Couronne danoise                                       35.783,51        36.135,53

Dollar australien                                          177.777,97      179.600,71

Roupie indienne                                           3.470,12          3.504,28

Roupie pakistanaise                                    2.009,07           2.131,91

Kwacha zambien                                            42,50              42,94

Kwacha malawite                                          285,92            307,45

Metical du Mozambique                              3.659,72           3.690,25

Dollar zimbabwéen                                        41,65              42,49

XDR                                                         316.917.55       320.086,73

Or (T/O)                                                   291.952.511,39      294.896.765,60

Rand sud-africain                                        16.836,03         16.997,97

Dirham émirati                                            60.600,10         61.204,43

Dollar de Singapour                                    165.379,42      166.983,58

Dollar de Hong-Kong                                    28.477,29       28.761,69

Rial saoudien                                                59.354,19        59.944,54

Dinar koweïtien                                            738.745,96      745.762,15

Pula botswanais                                             21.880,02        22.143,79

Yuan chinois                                                   33.881,96        34.192,16

Ringgit malaisien                                            53.160,77        53.653,94

Won sud-coréen                                              197,68             199,30

Dollar néo-zélandais                                       162.019,01      163.729,12

 

 

