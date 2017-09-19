[ Inscrivez-vous ]
19 Septembre 2017
DAR-ES-SALAM, Tanzanie, 19 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque centrale de Tanzanie a publié mardi les cours de change du shilling tanzanien par rapport aux principales devises. Voici les cours:
Devises Achat Vente
Shilling kenyan 2.159,96 2.177,34
Shilling ougandais 58,25 62,41
Franc rwandais 266,47 271,41
Franc burundais 213,11 214,72
Dollar américain 222.584,16 224.810,00
Livre sterling 301.512,50 304.550,11
Euro 266.232,91 268.962,68
Dollar canadien 182.401,18 184.164,82
Franc suisse 232.100,27 234.396,83
Yen japonais 1.997,70 2.017,50
Couronne suédoise 27.994,49 28.260,21
Couronne norvégienne 28.552,17 28.826,60
Couronne danoise 35.783,51 36.135,53
Dollar australien 177.777,97 179.600,71
Roupie indienne 3.470,12 3.504,28
Roupie pakistanaise 2.009,07 2.131,91
Kwacha zambien 42,50 42,94
Kwacha malawite 285,92 307,45
Metical du Mozambique 3.659,72 3.690,25
Dollar zimbabwéen 41,65 42,49
XDR 316.917.55 320.086,73
Or (T/O) 291.952.511,39 294.896.765,60
Rand sud-africain 16.836,03 16.997,97
Dirham émirati 60.600,10 61.204,43
Dollar de Singapour 165.379,42 166.983,58
Dollar de Hong-Kong 28.477,29 28.761,69
Rial saoudien 59.354,19 59.944,54
Dinar koweïtien 738.745,96 745.762,15
Pula botswanais 21.880,02 22.143,79
Yuan chinois 33.881,96 34.192,16
Ringgit malaisien 53.160,77 53.653,94
Won sud-coréen 197,68 199,30
Dollar néo-zélandais 162.019,01 163.729,12
