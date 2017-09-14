Gabon : Cours de change du franc CFA d’Afrique centrale

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
14 Septembre 2017
Gabon-Economie-Afrique-Change
LIBREVILLE, 14 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque des Etats de l'Afrique centrale (BEAC) a publié jeudi les cours de change du franc CFA face aux principales devises. Voici les cours :
Monnaie Achat Vente / Euro 629,71 ; 655,95 / Dollar américain 552,45 ; 552,51/ Livre sterling 730,15 ; 730,30/ Dollar Canadien 455,38; 455,49/ Yen 4,99 ; 4,99/ Franc suisse 572,66; 573,01/ Rand sud-africain 42,16; 42,28/ Yuan 84,71; 84,83/ Dirham marocain 59,11; 60,63 / Naïra 1,54 ; 1,57 / Livre égyptienne 31,38; 31,46/ Lire turque 161,22 ; 161,29/ Dirham emirati 150,40 ; 150,46.
