Gabon : Cours de change du franc CFA d’Afrique centrale

14 Septembre 2017

Gabon-Economie-Afrique-Change

LIBREVILLE, 14 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - La Banque des Etats de l'Afrique centrale (BEAC) a publié  jeudi  les cours de change du franc CFA face aux principales devises.   Voici les cours :

 

Monnaie  Achat  Vente / Euro 629,71 ; 655,95 / Dollar américain  552,45 ; 552,51/ Livre sterling 730,15 ; 730,30/ Dollar Canadien  455,38; 455,49/ Yen  4,99 ; 4,99/ Franc suisse 572,66; 573,01/ Rand sud-africain  42,16; 42,28/ Yuan  84,71; 84,83/ Dirham   marocain  59,11; 60,63 / Naïra 1,54 ; 1,57 / Livre égyptienne 31,38; 31,46/ Lire  turque  161,22 ;  161,29/ Dirham  emirati 150,40 ; 150,46.

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/ANL/GABON 2017

 

