Rwanda: Tuesday's forex rates for Rwandan Franc

12 Septembre 2017

KIGALI,  Rwanda, 12 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - The following are Tuesday's foreign exchange rates for the Rwandan Franc, as issued by the National Bank of Rwanda.

 

Currency                                    Buying           Selling

US Dollar                                    827.61           844.16

Euro                                          989.69         1,009.49

Pound Sterling                          1,090.58       1,112.39

Swiss Franc                               865.32          882.62

Canadian Dollar                         683.35           697.02

Kenyan Shilling                           8.04               8.20

UAE Dirham                              225.32           229.82

Australian Dollar                         663.49            676.76

Burundian Franc                         0.47                0.48

Yuan                                         126.64          129.17

Egyptian Pound                         43.44               44.31

Ethiopian Birr                            35.08               35.78

Indian Rupee                             11.93               12.17

Japanese Yen                             7.10                 7.24

Comoros Franc                           1.75                 1.79

North Korean Won                      6.01                 6.13

South Korean Won                      0.65                0.67

Kuwaiti Dinar                         2,568.62              2,619.99

Libyan Dinar                             564.99                 576.29

Mauritanian Ouguiya                    2.17                   2.21

Mauritian Rupee                          21.81                  22.24

Malawian Kwacha                          1.09                  1.11

Nigerian Naira                                3.88                 3.96

Norwegian Kroner                        92.45                   94.30

Russian Ruble                              11.91                   12.14

Saudi Arabian Riyal                    206.24                  210.37

Sudanese Pound                        127.21                  129.75

Swedish Kroner                            92.93                   94.79

Singapore Dollar                         572.94                  584.40

South Sudanese Pound                36.60                    37.33

Swazi Lilangeni                             50.85                    51.87

Turkish Lira                                264.10                   269.38

Tanzanian Shilling                          0.36                       0.37

Ugandan Shilling                            0.22                       0.23

CFA Franc                                    1.46                       1.49

South African Rand                     63.83                       65.11

Zimbabwean Dollar                        2.18                      2.22

 

 

