Rwanda: Tuesday's forex rates for Rwandan Franc

12 Septembre 2017

KIGALI, Rwanda, 12 septembre (Infosplusgabon) - The following are Tuesday's foreign exchange rates for the Rwandan Franc, as issued by the National Bank of Rwanda.

Currency Buying Selling

US Dollar 827.61 844.16

Euro 989.69 1,009.49

Pound Sterling 1,090.58 1,112.39

Swiss Franc 865.32 882.62

Canadian Dollar 683.35 697.02

Kenyan Shilling 8.04 8.20

UAE Dirham 225.32 229.82

Australian Dollar 663.49 676.76

Burundian Franc 0.47 0.48

Yuan 126.64 129.17

Egyptian Pound 43.44 44.31

Ethiopian Birr 35.08 35.78

Indian Rupee 11.93 12.17

Japanese Yen 7.10 7.24

Comoros Franc 1.75 1.79

North Korean Won 6.01 6.13

South Korean Won 0.65 0.67

Kuwaiti Dinar 2,568.62 2,619.99

Libyan Dinar 564.99 576.29

Mauritanian Ouguiya 2.17 2.21

Mauritian Rupee 21.81 22.24

Malawian Kwacha 1.09 1.11

Nigerian Naira 3.88 3.96

Norwegian Kroner 92.45 94.30

Russian Ruble 11.91 12.14

Saudi Arabian Riyal 206.24 210.37

Sudanese Pound 127.21 129.75

Swedish Kroner 92.93 94.79

Singapore Dollar 572.94 584.40

South Sudanese Pound 36.60 37.33

Swazi Lilangeni 50.85 51.87

Turkish Lira 264.10 269.38

Tanzanian Shilling 0.36 0.37

Ugandan Shilling 0.22 0.23

CFA Franc 1.46 1.49

South African Rand 63.83 65.11

Zimbabwean Dollar 2.18 2.22

