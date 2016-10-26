South Africa : African editors met to enhance capacity to deliver Agenda 2063

26 Octobre 2016

By Antoine N. LAWSON

LIBREVILLE, October 26 (Infosplusgabon) - African editors and the African Union Commission (AUC) met during a two day working session in Pretoria, South Africa, under the theme: Deepening Africa’s Narrative and Capacities to Deliver Agenda 2063 from which has laid down concrete steps towards the strengthening of relations between the media on the continent and the African Union, according to a statement send this Wednesday to Infosplusgabon in Libreville, Gabon.

AUC chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Jovial Rantao, Chairperson of the African Editors Forum (TAEF) led delegates in the two-day conference which was a follow-up to a founding event held in Kigali three months ago.

“One of the major agreements is how the AUC and members of The African Editors Forum would, using their channels and, in particular, the ever-growing digital media, help popularize Agenda 2063, the bold plan being implemented by the AU and its member states to build the Africa of our dreams”, the statement said.

Editors committed themselves to assist people across the length and breadth of the continent to understand Agenda 2063 but also highlighted to need for African governments to create space for the media generally, but digital journalists and bloggers specifically, to operate freely.

TAEF and AU delegates at the meeting were brutally but constructively frank, identifying impediments to a vibrant Africa media and came up with proposed solutions to strengthen the media and AUC’s communications capacity. A worksheet with identifiable targets as well as deadlines is being finalized and will be made public soon.

Multimedias plateforms to help perform Editors work

Editors and the AU plan to meet again in January 2017 in a session dedicated towards the utilization of digital platforms such as twitter, facebook, Instagram, blogging etc to enhance the free exchange of information amongst African media practitioners with specific reference to the work of the AU. A separate special session is also being planned to look at women and the media.

What is the Agenda 2063 ? Agenda 2063 is both a Vision and an Action Plan. It is a call for action to all segments of African society to work together to build a prosperous and united Africa based on shared values and a common destiny. In their 50th Anniversary Solemn Declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU), while acknowledging past successes and challenges, rededicated themselves to the continent’s accelerated development and technological progress.

They laid down vision and eight ideals to serve as pillars for the continent in the foreseeable future, which Agenda 2063 will translate into concrete objectives, milestones, goals, targets and actions/measures. Agenda 2063 strives to enable Africa remain focused and committed to the ideals envisaged in the context of a rapidly changing world.

