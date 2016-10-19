Africa : Ecobank Economics & Business Award for 4 journalists

19 Octobre 2016

LIBREVILLE, October 19 (Infosplusgabon) - According to an Ecobank press release, Diana Neille, Sumeya Gasa, Richard Poplak and Shaun Swingler won the Ecobank Economics & Business Award at CNN MultiChoice African Journalist Awards 2016.

Hosted by CNN and MultiChoice, the awards took place at a gala ceremony at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Writers for South Africa’s Daily Maverick Chronicle, Neille, Gasa, Poplak and Swingler won the award for their piece ‘Casualties of Cola: Outsourcing, Exploitation & the New Realities of Work’ which was one of 38 finalist entries from 15 countries.

The CNN MultiChoice Awards are held in a different African location each year. They celebrate African journalism, recognising the best entries in a wide range of categories. Ecobank has been a proud corporate sponsor of the awards for many years, and since 2015 has presented the Ecobank Economics and Business Award.

Ecobank’s Group Head of Corporate Banking, Rosemary Yeboah, who presented the award to the winners last night, said: “As the largest pan-African bank with a presence in 36 African countries, we strive at all times to be profitable and to raise value for our shareholders but also to contribute

to Africa’s economic development and financial integration. This is part of our DNA. We therefore enthusiastically encourage good quality reporting on economic development, finance and business, for these important stories must be told. As a long-time sponsor of these awards, we also support excellence in all categories of journalism.”

Commenting on the winning entry for this category, the judging panel said: “This story had depth and showed a full understanding of all the issues involved. It speaks to Africa on so many levels and thus the issues raised so well here resonate across the continent. It also shows how journalists have come of age in reporting complicated economic and financial issues.”.

