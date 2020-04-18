EBRD makes 300 million euros available to Tunisia

18 Avril 2020

Tunis, Tunisia, April 18 (Infosplusgabon) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved 300 million euros in financing to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company, an official source said on Saturday.

The Tunisian Ministry of Development, Investment and International Cooperation said the fund would be used for several reform and governance projects the company hopes to implement and develop over the next few years.

Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Slim Azzabi said this in a teleconference Thursday with the bank's Vice-President Alain Pilloux on the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the world's economies.

In this regard, Pilloux assured Azzabi of the bank's support for Tunisia to overcome this crisis.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/BRD/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon