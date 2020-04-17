Coronavirus: Libya PM welcomes Turkey’s aid to fighting pandemic

17 Avril 2020

Tripoli, Libya, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj has welcomed Turkey's support in the form of materials and equipment in the fight against COVID-19 (coronavirus).

A communiqué issued on Saturday by the office of the presidential council said that Mr. al-Sarraj, who is the chairman of the presidential council of the Government of National Accord (GNA), thanked Turkey for the support, which shows the strong bilateral relations and ties of friendship between them.

The Libyan ministry of Health of the GNA has received a cargo of medical aid, including preventive and curative medical supplies and sterilisers from Turkey to help Libya counter the new coronavirus pandemic and limit its spread.

The aid was delivered by the Turkish ambassador in Libya, Serhat Aksen and received by the deputy minister of Health, Mohamed al-Haytham.

Libya presently has 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including eight cured and one death.

Libya and Turkey are linked by agreements signed on 27 November 2019 by Mr. al-Sarraj and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara focusing on the delimitation of their maritime zones and military and security cooperation.

