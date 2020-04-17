Coronavirus: Eleven recovered patients in Rwanda discharged from hospital

17 Avril 2020

Kigali, Rwanda, April 17 (Infosplusgabon) – A second batch of 11 patients have recovered from COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Rwanda, as the number of total confirmed cases rose to 120, an official statement made available on Sunday in Kigali.

After being discharged, all patients have been instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days and then get tested again, the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued in in Kigali.

Rwanda has so far tested over 8,000 people for new coronavirus,.

Commenting on current COVID-19 in Rwanda, the Minister of Health, Dr Daniel Ngamije explained that tests will continue until it is fully confirmed that there are no more cases out there.

According to him, health officials have successfully traced all people who travelled on the designated dates while majority turned themselves in for voluntary testing.

Rwandan Minister of Justice and Attorney General Johnston Busingye said that all people who travelled between the dates the Ministry of Health mentioned and to countries of high risk but have refused to come for testing are committing a crime.

“If you know someone who is showing signs of COVID-19 at your home, or if you tested positive but you don’t want to reveal all your possible contacts or if you hide information that could lead to the tracing of someone suspected to have new coronavirus and you don’t provide this information, you are committing a crime,” he said.

