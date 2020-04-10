Friday's forex rates for the Mauritian Rupee

10 Avril 2020

PortLouis, Mauritius, April 10 -(Infosplusgabon) - Following are Friday’s foreign exchange rates for the Mauritian Rupee as issued by the Mauritian Commercial Bank.

Currency Buying Selling

Australian Dollar 24.23 25.50

Canadian Dollar 27.25 28.77

Euro 41.88 43.56

100 Japanese Yen 34.60 36.91

100 Malagasy Ariary 1.05 1.12

Malawian Kwacha 0.04 0.05

100 Kenyan Shilling 36.44 37.98

South African Rand 2.07 2.25

Pound Sterling 47.72 49.63

US Dollar 38.65 40.19

100 Tanzanian Shilling 1.63 1.76

100 Ugandan Shilling 0.98 1.06

Zambian Kwacha 2.04 2.18

