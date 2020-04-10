Bannière

[ Inscrivez-vous ]

Newsletter, Alertes

Friday's forex rates for the Mauritian Rupee

Imprimer PDF

10 Avril 2020

PortLouis, Mauritius, April 10 -(Infosplusgabon) - Following are Friday’s foreign exchange rates for the Mauritian Rupee as issued by the Mauritian Commercial Bank.

Currency                                            Buying            Selling

Australian Dollar                                24.23               25.50

Canadian Dollar                                  27.25               28.77

Euro                                                 41.88               43.56

100 Japanese Yen                                34.60               36.91

100 Malagasy Ariary                             1.05                 1.12

Malawian Kwacha                                  0.04                 0.05

100 Kenyan Shilling                               36.44               37.98

South African Rand                                 2.07                 2.25

Pound Sterling                                         47.72               49.63

US Dollar                                               38.65               40.19

100 Tanzanian Shilling                             1.63                  1.76

100 Ugandan Shilling                                0.98                  1.06

Zambian Kwacha                                        2.04                  2.18

 

 

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/AGB/GABON2020

 

 

© Copyright  Infosplusgabon

Qui est en ligne!

Nous avons 5738 invités en ligne

Publicité

Liaisons Représentées:
Ancien Site Infos Plus Gabon

Newsflash

DEPÊCHES

Copyright © 2011 -Infos Plus Gabon Tous droits réservés

Top