Coronavirus: Mauritian PM, five ministers, isolate themselves

10 Avril 2020

Port Louis, Mauritius, April 10 (Infosplusgabon) - Mauritian Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, as well as five of his ministers, have been self-isolated since Thursday evening after the secretary of the Minister of Health and Welfare tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, the Government Information Services (GIS) said that "as a precaution, all members of the High Level Committee on the Covid-19, chaired by the Prime Minister, and those of the National Communication Committee, have been self-isolated for having been in contact with Minister KaileshJagutpal during meetings".

According to GIS, procedures have been initiated to ensure that members of both committees are tested for Covid 19 as soon as possible.

Those affected are: the Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, the Minister of Tourism, Joe Lesjongard, the Minister of Agro-industry, Maneesh Gobin, the Minister of Finance, Renganaden Padayachy, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nando Bodha and the Minister of Commerce, Yogida Sawmynaden.

The government’s spokesperson for Covid-19, Dr Zouberr Joomaye and Dr Catherine Gaud, a specialist in immunology and a consultant to the committee, other committee members, as well as government advisers are also in self-isolation.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/BBV/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon