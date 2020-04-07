Tunisian President Saied pays respects to late president Bourguiba

07 Avril 2020

Tunis, Tunisia, April 7 (Infosplusgabon) – Tunisian president Kaïs Saied on Monday visited Monastir where he paid his respects to the late president Habib Bourguiba at his graveside.

This was on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the death of president Bourguiba, who is described as the “father of the nation”.

After laying a wreath and saying the Fatiha (first verse of the Koran), president Saied paid tribute to the first president of independent Tunisia and visited the museum dedicated to him in his hometown.

In a statement to the press, he recalled the role played by president Bourguiba in the liberation of Tunisia and the far-reaching reforms he undertook, particularly in the fields of education, health and women's emancipation.

“Bourguiba carried out a true revolution of the Tunisian society for which the whole world recognises him to this day,” said president Saied.

FIN/INFOSPLUSGABON/RTD/GABON2020

© Copyright Infosplusgabon