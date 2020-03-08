Gabon: Acram and ICO agree to promote African coffee

08 Mars 2020

Libreville, Gabon, March 8 (Infosplusgabon) - Officials of Africa and Madagascar Robusta Coffee Agency (Acram) met in Libreville with Denis Seudieu, an economist from the International Coffee Organization (ICO) to discuss the strategic action plan of Acram and in particular, its linkage to the annual activities of the ICO, the national television announced on Saturday.

The two institutions are studying the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding, it was reported.

Acram is a partner for the monitoring and implementation of coffee production in seven Central African countries, including Gabon.

Acram, headquartered in Libreville, is currently directed by Ismaël Ndjewe Ndomba.

The ICO is based in London and deals with coffee issues and brings together coffee exporting and importing countries.

Coffee production in Gabon is expected to increase as soon as the rehabilitation of plantations is completed.

