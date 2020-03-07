Coronavirus: Port-Gentil, Gabon’s second biggest city, increases sensitization of medical staff

07 Mars 2020

Port-Gentil, Gabon, March 7 (Infosplusgabon) - Port-Gentil, Gabon’s economic capital and the country’s second biggest city, on Friday hosted a sensitization meeting on the coronavirus pandemic, at the Regional hospital Center, official sources said.

The meeting, attended by members of the Response committee against the disease, had aimed to prepare the medical teams for the operation mode in case of Covid-19 epidemic case.

The oil capital is a cosmopolitan island of 4,950 hectares and populated by about 200,000 inhabitants, including several foreign communities working in the oil and commercial sectors.

The city is accessible mainly by plane (30 mns of flight from Libreville) or boat (3 hours from Libreville).

The coronavirus epidemic broke out in China for the first time before being recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) in January 2020.

Like all Gabonese cities, vigilance is recommended and prevention systems were strengthened, particularly health security in airports and fluvial, maritime and land borders.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of infected persons in the world reached 100,000 on 6 March

