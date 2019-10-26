Tanzania’s Yanga FC host Pyramids FC in CAF Confederation Cup playoff Sunday

[ Inscrivez-vous ]
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, October 26 (Infosplusgabon) - Tanzanian soccer giants Young Africans (Yanga) are set to host Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the CAF Confederation Cup playoff encounter on Sunday for qualification to the group stage of the competition.
The match will be staged at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, on the shores of Lake Victoria, about 853 km from Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam. Pyramids FC squad landed in Mwanza on Thursday night, beaming with confidence ahead of the clash.
Yanga head coach Mwinyi Zahera said his players were in upbeat mood and ready for the showdown. However, he said the team would miss the services of two key strikers, Namibian Sadney Urikhob and Zambian Maybin Kalengo, who have sustained injuries.
“I have prepared my players well for the game and I have told them that on paper Pyramids FC are favourites but in football anything can happen, as each team features eleven players on the pitch,” said the Congolese tactician.
Pyramids FC are under the tutelage of Frenchman Sebastien Desabre, former coach of the Ugandan senior national team, the Cranes.
